Energy Star’s thermostat recommendations surprise the internet

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Emilija Randjelovic/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- A federal program is taking some serious heat for recommending that homes be kept at 78 degrees during the day.



Energy Star, a program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, said people should set their thermostat to 78 degrees when they are home and "need cooling" in an effort to save energy during the spring and summer.



And when you're sleeping or away, the suggested temperatures go up. When sleeping, it's recommended that the thermostat is kept at 82 degrees, and when away, people should set the thermostat to 85 degrees, Energy Star said.



The recommendations were met with a slew of objections online, mainly with people shocked over the implication that 78 degrees should be used for cooling.



The U.S. Department of Energy also recommended setting the thermostat to 78 degrees when home.



Scorching temperatures this summer have left people in need of serious cool downs. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, with an average global temperature of 1.71 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



