TYLER — Although Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks did not encourage a burn ban be issued by the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, he did urge residents to use extreme caution when burning and to abstain from it, if possible. Brooks told the court his office has been monitoring the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Smith County, as well as weather conditions and the number of grass fires in the county.

The KDBI is at a 638 average, and Brooks anticipates it to approach 650, with a high close to 700 Tuesday afternoon. Used to determine forest fire potential, the KBDI ranges from 0 to 800. In the past, Smith County has issued a burn ban when the drought index falls around 700.