bigtunaonline/iStock(NEW YORK) — Um, we have a feeling this won’t go over so well at home.

While on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast this week, Alex Rodriguez dropped a bombshell that his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, are sure to roast him for at home.

He not only revealed that his daughters screen what he posts on Instagram but that he uses a “burner,” or fake Instagram account, to follow their activity. He said they won’t let him follow them or see what they post.

“I have ways,” he said of seeing what his girls post. When asked if he has the “dad burner,” he replied, “Oh yeah.”

The former ball player-turned-investor said that his girls “are like the COO and the CEO of my social media.” They even have a “contract” with him to approve what he puts online.

He said they send him direct messages about his posts, writing, “Dad, are you serious?”

He admitted that he has no formula to his social media and “most of the time, I kind of cringe” after he posts something. But not as much as his beloved daughters.

Rodriguez also joked about how his daughters used to love it when he’d walk them to school. Now they make him drop them off “two blocks” away.

“Soon, they’ll be walking to class,” he said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.