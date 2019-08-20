Florida man arrested for having Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

Pinellas County Sheriffs Office(CLEARWATER, Fla.) -- A Florida man was arrested after he was caught with five ecstasy pills that were the color orange and in the shape of President Trump's face, police said.



Brendan Dolan-King, 23, had the ecstasy pills hidden inside his air vent at his home in the city of Clearwater, according to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.



They were labeled “Trump NL," according to the report.



A spokesman for the Clearwater Police Department told ABC News that officers occasionally find ecstasy pills in different shapes, including ones featuring a Batman or Superman logo.



However, he added, “we have not seen one in this shape before.”



Police also allegedly found a tan powder in the air vents that was later positively identified as fentanyl through lab testing.



The testing also confirmed that the Trump-shaped tablets were MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, according to police.



Police were responding to a call about an overdose Friday night when they made the discovery, according to the report.



Dolan-King was a resident of the home where the overdose happened, the report said.



He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. It was not immediately clear if Dolan-King had legal representation.

