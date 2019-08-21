U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of New Jersey(NEW YORK) — A 57-year-old man charged with owning a cache of weapons, including a grenade launcher, and with the intent to sell methamphetamine also owned a document “purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave,” according to the Department of Justice.

Joseph Rubino, of Lafayette Township, New Jersey, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rubino crashed his vehicle on July 24, and when state police officers responded to the accident they saw “numerous weapons and ammunition inside,” according to the statement.

After obtaining a warrant, authorities seized from Rubino’s vehicle and home a collection of weapons. Among them:

TEC-DC9 semi-automatic assault handgun

9 mm semi-automatic assault pistol with high-capacity magazine

.22-caliber semi-automatic rifle loaded with hollow-point cartridges

.223-caliber bolt-action rifle with scope

Two sawed-off double-barrel shotguns

Rubino also owned silencers, an assault rifle scope and a ballistics vest, along with the grenade launcher, according to the DOJ.

Also recovered from Rubino’s home were roughly 70 grams of meth, 7 kilograms of marijuana and 200 marijuana vape cartridges. Additionally, authorities found clothing and bumper stickers with neo-Nazi symbols and a document titled, as specified in the DOJ statement, “N****r Owner’s Manual.”

At least one of the charges could result in a life sentence for Rubino, whose next appearance in federal court has not been scheduled.

