ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Severe storms moved through the Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, bringing three tornadoes in Iowa, a 73 mph wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport and flash flooding from heavy rain in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, severe storms will move into Philadelphia, New York City and Boston with damaging winds and the possibility of flash flooding. Large hail and even the slight chance for an isolated tornado are possible in New England. Summer heat Seven states in the South from Texas to Tennessee are on alert for dangerous heat and humidity on Wednesday. The heat Index will be near 110 degrees in some areas. Some of this heat will sneak into the Northeast, where a heat advisory has been issued from Delaware to New York, as the heat index could reach 95 to 100 degrees. In the Southwest, heat warnings continue as temperatures reach close to 120 degrees in some areas. Phoenix could break a record high Wednesday at 114 degrees, while Palm Springs, California, could get close to its record at 116 degrees. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Severe weather threatens major Northeast cities

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2019 at 5:42 am

