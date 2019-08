SMITH COUNTY — Officials from the Smith County Sheriffs office responded the scene of a gas station at I-20 and Jim Hogg Road Tuesday afternoon where a body was found near a wooded area. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found to be a white male and partially decomposed.The scene was processed for evidence and the neighborhood was canvassed. The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy had been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.