Greg Doherty/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Well, maybe the eighth time will be the charm. Larry King and his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick, are ending their 22-year marriage.

The 85-year-old talk show host was the one to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences at Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, his lawyer confirmed to People.

A source told the magazine that King and Southwick’s divorce was “a long time coming” and that their marriage had been fracturing for almost a decade. Rumors of infidelity plagued their relationship, such as Shawn’s alleged year-long affair that was reported back in 2016. The two were said to have fought constantly and slept in separate bedrooms.

The couple tied the knot September 5, 1997.

Apparently King’s recent heart scare opened his eyes. “Larry was close to dying and it really shook him,” the source told People. “He realized that he hadn’t been happy for a long time.”

King is allegedly seeking the divorce to protect his kids and is “tired of all the drama.”

King shares two sons with 59-year-old Southwick: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.

