TYLER — Smith County officials have approved funding that will eventually widen Old Jacksonville Highway. The project would enlarge the road, also known as farm-to-market road 2493, south to the Smith county line and into Cherokee county. The Texas Department of Transportation is at the helm of the project. TxDOT will pay 90 percent of the cost with money from the federal highway administration. The local cost of the estimated four point six million dollar initiative will be more than 460-thousand dollars.