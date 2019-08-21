Today is Wednesday August 21, 2019
Road Project to Expand Old Jacksonville Hwy Affirmed

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2019 at 11:35 am
TYLER — Smith County officials have approved funding that will eventually widen Old Jacksonville Highway. The project would enlarge the road, also known as farm-to-market road 2493, south to the Smith county line and into Cherokee county. The Texas Department of Transportation is at the helm of the project. TxDOT will pay 90 percent of the cost with money from the federal highway administration. The local cost of the estimated four point six million dollar initiative will be more than 460-thousand dollars.

TYLER — Smith County officials have approved funding that will eventually widen Old Jacksonville Highway. The project would enlarge the road, also known as farm-to-market road 2493, south to the Smith county line and into Cherokee county. The Texas Department of Transportation is at the helm of the project. TxDOT will pay 90 percent of the cost with money from the federal highway administration. The local cost of the estimated four point six million dollar initiative will be more than 460-thousand dollars.

