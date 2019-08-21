GREGG COUNTY — The cause of death is unknown for two bodies discovered in Gregg County on Monday afternoon following initial autopsy reports. According to our news partner KETK, while the cause of death is unknown, there is nothing that would alter the inquiry from a death investigation. The bodies were located on Coulter Road, off FM 1844. The complete report of the autopsy could take as long as 90 days. The two identities of the bodies have not been released by police pending notification of family members.