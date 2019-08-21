Teen girl, baby sister found dead in apparent homicide; mom named person of interest: Police

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2019 at 12:30 pm

kali9/iStock(ONTARIO, Calif.) -- A 4-month-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were found dead in the garage of their southern California home in a suspected homicide, and their mother has been named a person of interest, authorities said.



Police in Ontario, Calif., said the girls' identities and cause of death have not been released.



Their mother was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, police said. On Wednesday authorities said she's considered a person of interest.



Ontario police are expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to release additional details.



One local resident described the neighborhood as very safe.



"You can walk out at 2 in the morning and feel safe here," the resident told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. "Nothing like this has ever happened."



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back