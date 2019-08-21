(ONTARIO, Calif.) — A 4-month-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were found dead in the garage of their southern California home in a suspected homicide, and their mother has been named a person of interest, authorities said.
Police in Ontario, Calif., said the girls’ identities and cause of death have not been released.
Their mother was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, police said. On Wednesday authorities said she’s considered a person of interest.
Ontario police are expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to release additional details.
One local resident described the neighborhood as very safe.
“You can walk out at 2 in the morning and feel safe here,” the resident told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “Nothing like this has ever happened.”
