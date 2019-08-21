TYLER — Most schools in the area have started the fall semester and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists about the dangers, and punishment for passing a school bus illegally. According to our news partner KETK, drivers who unlawfully pass a school bus can expect a fine up to $1,250.

If convicted again, your license could be suspended up to six months. A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. More criminal charges could be brought if the illegal pass results in serious bodily injury. According to state law, if a school bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if :

The flashing lights are no longer activated

The driver signals you to proceed

The bus resumes driving