Today is Wednesday August 21, 2019
DPS: Drivers Could Be Fined Over $1200 for Passing School Bus

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2019 at 1:09 pm
TYLER — Most schools in the area have started the fall semester and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists about the dangers, and punishment for passing a school bus illegally. According to our news partner KETK, drivers who unlawfully pass a school bus can expect a fine up to $1,250.

If convicted again, your license could be suspended up to six months. A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. More criminal charges could be brought if the illegal pass results in serious bodily injury. According to state law, if a school bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if :
The flashing lights are no longer activated
The driver signals you to proceed
The bus resumes driving

