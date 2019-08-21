Today is Wednesday August 21, 2019
Union Pacific Worker Dies in Texas, Pinned Between 2 Tankers

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2019 at 3:52 pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Union Pacific worker has died after being pinned between two railway tanker cars in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Travis Andrepont of Louisiana was killed before dawn Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials didn’t immediately provide a hometown for Andrepont, who died at the scene. Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes says the accident happened near a chemical plant. Further details on the investigation weren’t immediately released. Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says Andrepont had worked for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company for 16 years and was part of its Gulf Coast service unit.

