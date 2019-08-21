ABC/Randy Holmes(HOLLYWOOD) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named this year’s highest paid male actor in the world, according to Forbes.

The Hobbs & Shaw star raked in an eyebrow-raising $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019 thanks to a lucrative pay formula that includes massive upfront paychecks and a cut of profits on his films. He also gets paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his Under Armour line.

He’s followed up by two Avengers: Endgame stars: Chris Hemsworth at number two with an estimated $76.4 million and Robert Downey Jr. at number three with $66 million. Fellow Avengers Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd also make the list at numbers six, eight and nine respectively.

Other actors on the top 10 include Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

Last year, Johnson was number two on the list, with George Clooney taking the top spot.

