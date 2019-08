SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County man was acquitted by a jury after being accused of making a school threat on social media in 2018. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler McGill, 23, was found not guilty of false alarm or report on Tuesday in the 241st Judicial District Court. McGill was arrested in March 2018 for posting a video on Snapchat of himself in a vehicle. The video showed several guns inside an auto with the caption “coming soon to a school near you.”