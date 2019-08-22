Today is Thursday August 22, 2019
City: Dallas Police Chief to Return from Medical Leave

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2019 at 3:05 am
DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas city manager says Police Chief U. Renee Hall has been cleared by doctors to return from medical leave Monday. In a statement issued Wednesday, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said he has urged Hall to limit her outside activities as she reacclimates to her duties. According to a previous police statement , Hall began her medical leave July 10 to undergo major surgery recommended by doctors after a January wellness check. The nature of the surgery has not been revealed publicly. Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes handled her duties in the interim. Hall is in her second year as police chief after previously serving as deputy police chief in Detroit.

