Heidi Gutman/Bravo(NEW YORK) — Bethenny Frankel, a staple of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York for eight of its 11 seasons, is once again leaving the show.

Frankel made the announcement Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything, Frankel began. “You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here.”

Frankel, now 48, closed by writing, “Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground.”

Frankel first burst on to the scene in 2005 with a stint on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She joined RHONY in 2007, before leaving the show in 2010 after three seasons.

After starring in a series of RHONY spinoffs, including Bethenny Getting Married?, Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik, Frankel hosted the short-lived talk show, Bethenny, and launched the line of Skinnygirl cocktails. Frankel returned to RHONY in 2014.

