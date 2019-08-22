TYLER — The man accused of murdering a 10-year-old girl in Bullard in 2016 has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 27, of Bullard, was in the 241st District Court Thursday morning to enter the plea for the death of his niece, Kayla Gomez. Kayla went missing from Bullard First Assembly of God Church in November 2016 and was found a few days later just a few miles away, in a well on Zavala-Garcia’s property. Zavala-Garcia had had his trial delayed five times, mostly to allow for further DNA testing. Prior to the guilty plea, the trial had been set for March 16, 2020.