Today is Thursday August 22, 2019
Tyler ISD Sees Increase in Number of AP Scholar Students

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2019 at 10:47 am
TYLER — Each year, the Advanced Placement (AP) Program of the College Board recognizes students who have demonstrated significant achievement on AP Exams through the AP Scholar Awards. Based on May 2019 AP exams, 99 TISD students earned 111 AP Scholar Awards, including 12 National AP Scholar Awards. The 2019 scores mark an increase from 2018 where 95 students earned 103 AP Scholar Awards. In 2019, 48 students were named an AP Scholar, 16 students were named AP Scholars with Honor and 35 students received AP Scholars with Distinction. Most notably, 12 students were honored as 2019 National AP Scholars.

TYLER — Each year, the Advanced Placement (AP) Program of the College Board recognizes students who have demonstrated significant achievement on AP Exams through the AP Scholar Awards. Based on May 2019 AP exams, 99 TISD students earned 111 AP Scholar Awards, including 12 National AP Scholar Awards. The 2019 scores mark an increase from 2018 where 95 students earned 103 AP Scholar Awards. In 2019, 48 students were named an AP Scholar, 16 students were named AP Scholars with Honor and 35 students received AP Scholars with Distinction. Most notably, 12 students were honored as 2019 National AP Scholars.

