GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Galveston has a new main fire station as recovery continues since Hurricane Ike swamped parts of the city in 2008. The Galveston County Daily News reports the $9.6 million Fire Station No. 1 was one of the last large projects funded by Ike disaster relief money. Construction continues on a public works building and a wastewater treatment plant. Visitors on Wednesday toured the nearly 28,000-square-foot fire station. The base is 11 feet above ground level. Fire Chief Mike Wisko says the station was reinforced to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Forecasters say such storms include winds of at least 157 mph. All six Galveston fire stations were damaged by Ike, with winds of 110 mph and a 15-foot storm surge.