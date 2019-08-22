CHAPEL HILL — A Paypal account has been created to help cover burial expenses of Madison Williams. Our news partner KETK has confirmed with family members the account is authentic. The three-year-old girl died on Sunday after walking between her mother and grandmother’s house. Preliminary autopsy reports confirm she drowned in a nearby pond. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is still examining the case. No criminal charges have been filed in the childs death. To donate, click the link.

https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8hzsEGgO32 The aim of the effort is $15,000.