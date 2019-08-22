TYLER — On Thursday Gustavo Zavala-Garcia pled guilty to the murder of Kayla Gomez in a plea deal carried out with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Zavala-Garcia was sentenced to life in prison, instead of execution. District Attorney Jacob Putman said the reason for the deal was “The Supreme Court doesn’t like the death penalty.” A 2017 decision by the Supreme Court severely limits the State’s ability to execute those found to be intellectually disabled. Zavala-Garcia was found to be intellectually disabled based on the new standard. Putnam said, the new standard is why the death penalty was not sought. Putman said the plea was the only outcome possible. Putman spoke to Kayla’s family before the hearing and said in the press conference after the case, while they were not happy, they understood.