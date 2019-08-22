Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of retired administrator at Cal State Fullerton campus

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2019 at 2:41 pm

iStock(FULLERTON, Calif.) -- Days after a retired California college administrator was stabbed to death, police said they have arrested a suspect.



Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was found in a car in a campus parking lot with "numerous" stab wounds Monday morning, according to the California State University Fullerton police.



"A very crude incendiary device" was left in a backpack underneath Chan's car, Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said.



Items that could be used in a kidnapping, like zip-ties and wigs, were also in the backpack, he said.



A motive was not immediately known.



The slaying launched a massive manhunt. Police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing a man believed to be the suspect running from the crime scene in broad daylight.



Authorities are expected to release more details at a news conference Thursday.



Chan was the director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, CSU Fullerton President Framroze Virjee said. Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in 2019.



The university president called the murder "an unspeakable act."



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



