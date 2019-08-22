Today is Thursday August 22, 2019
Jewish Groups Speaking Out Against Trump Immigration Policy

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2019 at 4:19 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Activists in recent weeks have held fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island and a sit-in that blockaded an Amazon store in New York. The movement has likened President Donald Trump’s policies on asylum and incarceration to what went on as the Holocaust was taking shape. Says Rabbi Jill Jacobs: “It’s a cause that the Jews feel very deeply.” She says the history of the Jewish people is all about “being kicked out of one place and trying to find a safe place to live.”

