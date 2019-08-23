Gerard Butler in “Angel Has Fallen”; Simon Varsano/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Angel Has Fallen — The third installment of the Fallen film series, following 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen and 2016’s London Has Fallen, stars Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who finds himself framed for the attempted assassination of President Allan Trumbull, once again played by Morgan Freeman. On the run from his own agency, as well as the FBI, Banning enlists some unlikely allies to help clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat. Also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte and Piper Perabo. Rated R.

* Overcomer — This faith-based drama follows a high school basketball coach, played by Alex Kendrick, whose dreams of winning a statewide championship are shattered when the largest manufacturing plant in his town closes. After taking a job as a cross-country coach, he helps an unlikely athlete, portrayed by Aryn Wright-Thompson, win the biggest race of the year. Rated PG.

Opened nationwide on Wednesday:

* Ready or Not — This black comedy thriller stars Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Samara Weaving as a new bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying ritual. Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell co-star. Rated R.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Brittany Runs a Marathon — Jillian Bell, best-known for her roles in Comedy Central’s Workaholics and HBO’s Eastbound & Down, stars in this comedy based on the true story of Brittany O’Neill, a New York City woman who went from couch potato to runner in an effort to regain control of her life. Lil Rel Howery also stars. Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.