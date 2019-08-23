L-R: Omari Hardwick as Ghost and Joseph Sikora as Tommy; image courtesy Starz(NEW YORK) — With the sixth and final season of Starz’s hit series Power premiering Sunday night, some of the show’s cast is weighing in on the monumental last season.

Power co-creator and exec-producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says the final season will definitely be an “intense” one.

“I think they’re going to be blown away by it,” 50 tells ABC Radio. “Things just get higher and higher as you go.”

Those intense moments will likely involve two of the show’s central characters: James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a New York drug kingpin played by Omari Hardwick, and his former best friend, Tommy, who killed Ghost’s mistress in the fifth season finale.

“There’s no more alliances,” says Hardwick of season six. “Everyone is a passer in the night of each other and a ship amongst himself. All the characters are crazier than ever. The characters are more focused than ever on serving themselves.”

Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy, agrees, adding that this season will be a trying time for his character.

“I think that this is the biggest journey for Tommy,” Sikora says. “The character of Tommy has the biggest and broadest journey that he’s had throughout the series.”

Tommy’s ride-or-die girlfriend, LaKeisha, played by La La Anthony, echoes Sikora’s sentiments, saying they all brought their A-game.

“I think we all stepped it up,” she says of the forthcoming season. “Even more for this being the final season, just so that Power can be officially stamped in everyone’s mind as a show that we’ll never forget.”

Power‘s sixth and final season premieres Sunday at 8 p.m ET on Starz.

