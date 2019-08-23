TYLER — Tyler Police are looking for a suspect wanted in the Sunday shooting a of 16 year-old male. Investigators say the youth was selling a gun and had agreed to meet the potential buyer in a South Broadway parking lot. Three black males remained inside a vehicle while the victim was standing by the car, a man in the back seat grabbed the weapon by force with the intent to steal it. A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect over the weapon resulting in the suspect shooting the victim twice, hitting him in the arm and shoulder.

The suspects fled in the vehicle that was later determined to be stolen and recovered in Tyler. The victim was treated and released with an non-life threatening injury. Investigators were able to locate video of the suspect who is believed to have committed the shooting. If you can identify this suspect contact Detective Fite immediately at 903-533-2025 or call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.