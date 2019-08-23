EUSTACE — The suspects involved in the vandalizing of Goshen cemetery last week have been discovered. According to a statement from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the alleged vandals were identified through an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers. Chandler McKinney, a 22 year-old male from Eustace has been taken into custody. He was booked on a $50,000 bond, but has been released. Another suspect is 19-year-old Tristan Castillo, of Eustace. Castillo is set to turn himself in on Friday. Charges were also filed against a juvenile for the crime.