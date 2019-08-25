TYLER — A Tyler man was arrested on Friday, following a lengthy investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Kevin Ramon Erwin was taken into custody when deputies served an arrest warrant on his residence following an almost six-month investigation. When they arrived, Ewrin ran but was apprehended. Authorities located a truck, motorcycle and generator all reported stolen. Investigators say they also came across black tar heroin, crystal meth, and nearly $5,000 in cash inside his home.

Erwin was arrested for two outstanding warrants for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Smith County Jail where he was booked and is currently being held on a $15,000 bond, but officials say that more charges will follow.