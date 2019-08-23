Tyler – The John Tyler High School Big Blue Band and the Tyler Lee Red Raider Band will perform their annual March-A-Thon fundraising events Saturday morning from 8 to 11. As the bands march through the neighborhoods along their individual routes, people will have the opportunity to receive personal concerts and/or give a donation to the band. To make a donation, for the John Tyler Big Blue Band call 903.262.2887 and 903.262.2679 for the Tyler Lee Red Raider Band. For Route information for each school

John Tyler Big Blue Band Route…The Big Blue Band route will begin at John Tyler High School and move through the neighborhood behind the school. The route will include Eisenhower Street and neighborhoods near Dixie Elementary School, as well as the neighborhood along Orr Street, behind Orr Elementary School.

Tyler Lee Red Raider Band Route…The Red Raider Band will march through neighborhoods behind Chili’s inside the loop. The route includes Shelley Dr., Cloverdale Dr., Allendale Dr. Woodland Hills Dr., Gabriel Dr., Sherry Ln. and Rudman Rd.