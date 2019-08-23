The City of Tyler’s Street Department will be cleaning and sweeping all major intersections, center medians and turn lanes on Highway 155 and Loop 323 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting on Aug. 25th through Aug. 29th. The city will have two sweepers and a four-person ground crew. The ground crew will be ahead of the sweepers, clearing debris and cutting weeds where needed. City of Tyler sweepers are well lit up, and the ground crew will have an arrow board warning traffic to stay to the right. The ground crew will be wearing highly reflective clothing.