Nicholas Hopkins, who was a member of the state police’s SWAT unit, was shot at approximately 5:26 a.m. and was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:10 p.m. The 33-year-old had been with the Illinois State Police for 10 years.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state,” said Illinois State Police acting Director Brendan Kelly. “We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hopkins and the ISP while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy.”

After the shooting, the suspect in the case holed up in the home on North 42nd Street in East St. Louis, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, in southwestern Illinois.

Hours later, three people were taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Hopkins was married with three children. His brother is also a police officer in Illinois.

“Today the entire state mourns the loss of ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a young man who dedicated 10 of his 33 years on this earth to protecting the people of Illinois,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. “It is the most courageous among us who choose a life of risk so their communities can go about their lives in peace. The state of Illinois stands with Trooper Hopkins’ family and the entire Illinois State Police family as they grieve the loss of another heroic officer.”

A heavily armored SWAT vehicle moved in on the home Friday afternoon and drove through the front door. A small explosion could also be seen as the vehicle crashed into the home.

It is not clear why the suspect was being served with a search warrant, nor whether the shooter was related to the warrant.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Hopkins’ death came exactly one week after another Illinois State Police trooper was shot while serving a warrant in Wheeling, Illinois, outside of Chicago. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and the suspect, Volodymyr Dragan, 43, has been charged with attempted murder.

