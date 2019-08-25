ORANGE, Texas (AP) — The mother of a newlywed southeast Texas man says her son and daughter-in-law were killed in a traffic accident in Orange, Texas, minutes after they married and as they pulled onto a highway from a judge’s office where they had said their vows. Police say a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress was killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace. Orange, Texas, police say 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were pronounced dead at the scene Friday by the same judge who married them. They were hit by a truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch. The mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise , “They hadn’t even been married for five minutes.” Families of the couple were following them and witnessed the crash. LaShawna Morgan said: “I had to sit there and watch my two babies die.”