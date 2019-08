TYLER — On Friday morning, TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia led the College’s convocation in preparation for the 2019-2020 academic year. The session was described by attendees as upbeat, and setting an energetic tone for the College’s faculty and staff. Mejia laid out plans as the College works on its strategic plan, with faculty and staff working as “One TJC,” listing the strategic plan’s core values: unity, caring, integrity, empowering and excellence.