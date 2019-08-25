TYLER — Representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission visited the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Tyler late last week to present grants from the TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. According to our news partner KETK, the check delivered was nearly a quarter of a million dollars for 4 Veterans charities. The groups will receive varying amounts of the $725,000. The grants will assist those to continue providing services for over 500 Tyler area veterans. The funds support a wide range of services including housing, financial aid and mental health.

Break down of Groups Receiving the Donation…

Jake E’s Riding Round Up – $75,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant for Clinical Counseling Services serving 25 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt, Henderson, Ellis, Van Zandt, Dallas, Collin, Fannin, and Grayson Counties.

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity – $150,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Home Modification Assistance serving 13 Veterans and Surviving Spouses in Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur Counties.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County – $200,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Home Modification Assistance serving 27 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.

Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc. – $300,000 General Assistance Grant for Financial Assistance serving 452 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River, and Titus Counties.

For more information on FVA grants, click the link. https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/Veterans in need of services should call 1-800-252-8387 or visit the TVC website.