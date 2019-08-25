KILGORE — The Kilgore College Workforce Development-Continuing Education (WDCE) department recently announced its Texas Talent Connection (II) Grant has been extended to Jan. 31, 2020. This will allow the school to accept applications from qualified displaced workers wanting to take advantage of tuition-free classes in one of three industry areas. Certificates offered include Commercial Driving (CDL); Industrial and Residential Electrical Technology; and Human Resource Specialist. The $500,000 grant allows the training to be offerred at no charge.

These funds are awarded annually by the Texas Workforce Commission using Wagner-Peyser 7(b) funds. To apply for the tuition-free classes or for more information, call 903-983-8288. To qualify for the tuition-free courses, individuals must be “displaced” in that they’ve been laid off because their employer closed a plant or division; moved or abolished their position; or had insufficient work for them. Some service members who left the military might also qualify. Displaced workers must also reside within the 14-county Workforce Solutions East Texas Board to be eligible for acceptance. Counties included in the grant include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. KC is also collaborating with Workforce Solutions to provide job placement services for qualified candidates.