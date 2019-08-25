ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Conservative firebrand former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh announced Sunday in an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" that he's launching a long-shot Republican presidential primary challenge against President Donald Trump. "I'm going to run for president," Walsh told Stephanopoulos on Sunday in an exclusive interview. The former Illinois congressman-turned-radio host was once a fervent Trump supporter who's become a fierce critic of the president. Walsh is just the second Republican to jump into the primary behind former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who announced back in April but has yet to gain serious traction. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News a dismissive one-word response to Walsh jumping into the race: "Whatever." Walsh has acknowledged there's little chance his candidacy will result in Trump losing the party nomination, and he is instead focused on offering GOP voters an alternative vision for the party. While he has argued that he plans to make the moral case for his candidacy, the former Tea Party congressman has a history filled with incendiary and controversial statements ranging from using racist slurs on Twitter to promoting falsehoods around former President Barack Obama's birth certificate and that he's Muslim. Walsh only served one term in Congress, but his candidacy does perhaps bring a more current figure from conservative circles into the long-shot picture compared to Weld, who last held public office over 20 years ago. Walsh's nationally syndicated radio show and large online following arguably kept him more relevant. The Trump administration's latest actions around trade and the economy along with what Walsh's team calls an "incredible reaction" and flood of support to an op-ed Walsh published in the New York Times last week is what pushed the conservative radio host to jump into the race. Walsh's team says he is set to travel to and spend "a lot of time" in the key primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire in the coming weeks. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Walsh announces Republican primary challenge against President Trump

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2019 at 8:10 am

