Today is Sunday August 25, 2019
Texas Trooper Dies Months After Being Shot at Crash Scene

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) – A state trooper has died more than four months after he was shot while investigating a vehicle collision in South Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Trooper Moises Sanchez died Saturday after suffering head injuries when he was shot April 6 in Edinburg. Authorities say Sanchez was investigating a vehicle collision but couldn’t find one of the drivers. They say he then found Victor Alejandro Godinez nearby and was shot. Department Director Steven McCraw says the 49-year-old Sanchez “demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas trooper.” Authorities say charges of attempted murder against Godinez will be upgraded to capital murder. Godinez, of Edinburg has been jailed since the weekend of the shooting. A message left Sunday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

