Today is Sunday August 25, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jacksonville ISD Mourns Death of Asst Principal Elgin Johnson

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2019 at 4:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of Nichols Intermediate Assistant Principal, Elgin Johnson, who died at his home early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, People left their condolences to the family on Jacksonville ISD’s Facebook page after they made the announcement Sunday. Mr. Elgin covered a variety of positions from teacher in 1998 at Robert E. Lee High School to Assistant Principal and Dean of Student Life. Elgin began serving as the Assistant Principal at Nichols Intermediate in 2017.

Jacksonville ISD Mourns Death of Asst Principal Elgin Johnson

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2019 at 4:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of Nichols Intermediate Assistant Principal, Elgin Johnson, who died at his home early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, People left their condolences to the family on Jacksonville ISD’s Facebook page after they made the announcement Sunday. Mr. Elgin covered a variety of positions from teacher in 1998 at Robert E. Lee High School to Assistant Principal and Dean of Student Life. Elgin began serving as the Assistant Principal at Nichols Intermediate in 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement