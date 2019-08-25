JACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of Nichols Intermediate Assistant Principal, Elgin Johnson, who died at his home early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, People left their condolences to the family on Jacksonville ISD’s Facebook page after they made the announcement Sunday. Mr. Elgin covered a variety of positions from teacher in 1998 at Robert E. Lee High School to Assistant Principal and Dean of Student Life. Elgin began serving as the Assistant Principal at Nichols Intermediate in 2017.