WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD and the Whitehouse Police Department have determined a threat made against the high school was a prank. According to our news partner KETK, police confirmed Sunday night they were working to get to the bottom of a post that was being shared by students and parents. On Facebook, the school district said, “The post was determined to be a prank by a student not enrolled in WISD, in an attempt to bully that Whitehouse High School student…The district is safe and secure and the high school will follow its regular schedule on Monday, August 26th.” Over the weekend a student took to Snapchat to warn others not to attend class at Whitehouse High School Monday as a student threatened to open fire at school. Police were unwilling to share any other details on the investigation.