(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams will play Maria Sharapova in the first round of the 2019 US Open on Monday.

The tournament is a high-stakes moment in the career of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, as she is goes for her 24th title, which would tie her with the current record-holder, Margaret Court.

Williams spoke about the upcoming competition in an interview with Good Morning America at the 2019 Palace Invitational on Thursday.

When asked about her pursuit for the next title, Williams said with a laugh: “I mean, I would be happy, but at the same time I just feel like I should have more.”

“It’s just the last Grand Slam of the year and I feel like [for] me in particular, I really train all year for Grand Slams, so it’s like — OK I’m training again for the last one — and then it’s just … it’s good for it to be it,” she continued.

The tennis great returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City after being defeated last year by competitor Naomi Osaka.

Osaka and other young competitors Williams has faced more recently, like Bianca Andreescu, have expressed what an inspiration and a role model Williams is to them.

Williams says she had a similar experience and also faced some of her role models in competition when she was entering the game.

“I played against some people I definitely admired — it was really cool,” she shared. “But when I went there [and played them] it was so intense…I know what it was like to play against people that I grew up watching — and then just obsessing over. Then playing them and then knowing that, yeah, I’m still a fan even to this day.”

“But when you’re on the court you just kind of go for it,” she added.

Another realm in which Williams has gone for it? She’s cemented her status as a powerful force in the business world, having created her own companies and invested in multiple startups.

She also became the first athlete to make Forbes’ list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women in June.

“You know, it’s been fun,” she said of her work off the court. “I’m sitting on a couple of boards and I think that’s really interesting. SurveyMonkey, I just had a board meeting from 1 to 5 today, and I feel like that is some of the most rewarding work outside of what I do for venture.”

“But it’s interesting because I like to educate myself and learn how do I help another company with my ideas and my recommendations,” she continued. “Sitting on a board is really about learning about the company and offering good advice…so that’s really cool.”

“I just wish I had looked at it that way when I first got on the board, but now that I do, hopefully, I can bring much more,” she added. “To SurveyMonkey in particular.”

Post-U.S. Open competition, Williams will put on another show for her millions of fans across the globe, this time in fashion. Her S by Serena label will hold its FW19 runway show on Sept. 10.

“I’m excited about the show seeing it all come together, just the atmosphere of the show,” she shared. “I’m trying to bring a different vibe. I’m excited to see how that happens and how it works…that’s like my main goal right now.”

“But the clothes are great. We designed it…we got a call like, ‘We want you guys showing in Fashion Week.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God — love to, but it’s April…we have to make everything.’ So we readjusted our September October collection.”

Following the show, the clothes will immediately be available online for 24 hours.

“I’m also excited because when it comes on the runway, we’re gonna sell it…and then we’ll just kind of go from there,” she added.

