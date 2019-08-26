ABC News(BIARRITZ, France) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said there was "great unity" at the G-7 summit at a news conference he held with French President Emmanuel Macron at the conclusion of annual meeting of world leaders. Trump's characterization came after evident tensions at the summit over Trump's trade wars -- especially with China. "Our deep wish is for an agreement between the United States and China," Macron said. "That would be positive for everyone." His comments came after Trump earlier in the day struck an optimistic tone after threatening a further increase in U.S. tariffs. "They want to do a deal," Trump said of China. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump says ‘great unity’ at G-7 summit despite tensions over his trade war with China

ABC News(BIARRITZ, France) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said there was "great unity" at the G-7 summit at a news conference he held with French President Emmanuel Macron at the conclusion of annual meeting of world leaders.



Trump's characterization came after evident tensions at the summit over Trump's trade wars -- especially with China.



"Our deep wish is for an agreement between the United States and China," Macron said. "That would be positive for everyone."



His comments came after Trump earlier in the day struck an optimistic tone after threatening a further increase in U.S. tariffs.



"They want to do a deal," Trump said of China.



