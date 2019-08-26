ABC News(BIARRITZ, France) — President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be open to a meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rhouhani proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

After Macron said he hoped to arrange such a meeting in the “coming weeks,” Trump said, “If the circumstances were right, I would certainly agree with that,”

“In the meantime they have to be good players,” Trump said. Otherwise, he said, Iran will be met with “violent force.”

Macron said Rhouhani was open to a meeting with Trump as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

