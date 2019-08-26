Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — After confirming a rumored Breaking Bad film was in the works, Netflix debuted the trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Saturday.

The thriller, written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, focuses on Aaron Paul’s meth-cooking Jesse Pinkman character from from the original series.

The snippet shows the show’s Skinny Pete nervously being grilled by the cops, who what to know where Pinkman is. Pete swears he doesn’t know. “But even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you,” he says. “I won’t help you put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

According to the streaming giant, in the wake of Jesse’s dramatic escape from captivity in an El Camino — he was rescued by Bryan Cranson’s Walter White in the Breaking Bad series finale — Jesse, “must now reconcile his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix October 11.

