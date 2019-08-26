TYLER –The trial for a former Bishop Gorman men’s basketball assistant accused of attempting to sexually assault a UT Tyler student took place Monday in the 7th District Court. According to our news partner KETK, Jakeal Lockett, 25, was charged with breaking into a women’s apartment and attempting to climb on top of her and kiss her without her consent. Lockett plead guilty to the lesser charge of burglary with intent to commit assault, which is a second-degree felony, instead of a first-degree. He now faces 2-20 years confinement, instead of 5 years to life. With the lesser charge, Lockett will not have to register as a sex offender.

The defense is seeking seven years of probation for the crime. The prosecution, did not object to the proposition, but refused to endorse the sentencing recommendation in court.