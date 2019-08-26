CHAPEL HILL — Schools around the country are facing a bus driver shortage, including several ditricts in East Texas. According to our new partner KETK, profesionals don’t have a specific reason for the drop in drivers, but they do point to job requirements as a possible reason. Drivers must have a C.D.L. license and a certificate, which takes 20 hours to complete and comes with a fee. However, districts like Chapel Hill offer to cover the cost. The district is also offering a $500 sign on bonus for new drivers.

New drivers receive the additional compensation after 60 days with the district. Staff at Henderson ISD and Bullard ISD have also reported their need for the drivers as well. If interested, you can visit each districts website for information on transportation employment.