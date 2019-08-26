KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Admission to the museum will be complimentary for anyone who works in the petroleum industry (and his or her family members). The event, set for 3-7 p.m., will begin with opening remarks by Dr. Brenda Kays, president of Kilgore College. An unveiling of the name of the oilfield worker in Boomtown, USA will take place, as well as family activities and door prizes. The ETOM is located at the corner of Hwy. 259 and Ross Ave. on the Kilgore campus. For updates or more information, visit http://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call 903-983-8295.