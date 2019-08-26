Today is Monday August 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kilgore Oil Museum to Host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Admission to the museum will be complimentary for anyone who works in the petroleum industry (and his or her family members). The event, set for 3-7 p.m., will begin with opening remarks by Dr. Brenda Kays, president of Kilgore College. An unveiling of the name of the oilfield worker in Boomtown, USA will take place, as well as family activities and door prizes. The ETOM is located at the corner of Hwy. 259 and Ross Ave. on the Kilgore campus. For updates or more information, visit http://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call 903-983-8295.

Kilgore Oil Museum to Host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host National Oil & Gas Industry Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Admission to the museum will be complimentary for anyone who works in the petroleum industry (and his or her family members). The event, set for 3-7 p.m., will begin with opening remarks by Dr. Brenda Kays, president of Kilgore College. An unveiling of the name of the oilfield worker in Boomtown, USA will take place, as well as family activities and door prizes. The ETOM is located at the corner of Hwy. 259 and Ross Ave. on the Kilgore campus. For updates or more information, visit http://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call 903-983-8295.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement