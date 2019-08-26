TYLER — A Canton man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking on Monday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Andrew Harris, 55, pled guilty to conspiracy possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Harris was stopped on a traffic violation in Van Zandt when police found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to documents presented in court. Further investigation revealed Harris admitted to distributing between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine. Harris was indicted by a grand jury in May. Under federal law, Harris could face up to 20 years in federal prison.