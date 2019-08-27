Thief’s car stolen while he robbed store across the street

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2019 at 8:32 am

iStock/bruev (Wash)---A man in Washington who called police to report that his car had been stolen wound up behind bars himself when police discovered he had allegedly been robbing a store across the street when his vehicle was taken.

William Kelley made a call to the Kennewick Police Department at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning to report the theft of his red 1992 Chevy pickup truck.



Security camera footage obtained by the police show that a male on a bicycle was riding past the vehicle when he discovered the keys to Kelley’s truck had been left on the seat. The individual then took his bike, placed it in the bed of the truck, and fled the scene of the crime in the stolen vehicle.



However, upon further review of the security footage, police discovered that the reason Kelley was at that location early Sunday morning was because he was in the middle of allegedly stealing items from a business right across the street.



Kelley was immediately jailed in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with burglary, according to a statement by the Kennewick Police Department.



Kelley’s 1992 Chevy pickup truck has still not been located.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back